GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 316.40 crore

Net profit of GE Power India declined 31.07% to Rs 113.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.44% to Rs 252.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 1269.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1047.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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