GE Power India consolidated net profit rises 54.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 308.69 crore

Net profit of GE Power India rose 54.75% to Rs 53.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 308.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.308.69286.8514.490.0173.2750.5670.0047.1353.7334.72

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