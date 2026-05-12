GE Power India jumps after Q4 profit rises sequentially

GE Power India hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 671.30 after the company reported improved sequential profitability in Q4 FY26 despite a decline in year-on-year earnings.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 113.21 crore in Q4 FY26, down 31.07% from Rs 164.24 crore in Q4 FY25 but rose 56.54% from Rs 72.32 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 18.78% YoY to Rs 316.40 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 266.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue declined 17.95% sequentially from Rs 385.62 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.36 crore in Q4 FY26, down 41.40% from Rs 196.87 crore in Q4 FY25 but increased 57.06% from Rs 73.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company made an additional provision of Rs 42.57 crore during FY26 towards the implementation of the four Labour Codes notified by the Government of India. Of this, Rs 15 crore pertained to discontinued operations. The provision was classified as an exceptional item due to its regulatory-driven and non-recurring nature. The company said the final financial impact could change depending on the finalisation of central and state rules.

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 22.08% YoY to Rs 223.73 crore. Raw material consumed declined 15.89% YoY to Rs 169.10 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee expenses increased 19.18% YoY to Rs 48.77 crore. Interest cost surged 166.46% YoY to Rs 4.37 crore while depreciation expense declined 13.75% YoY to Rs 3.01 crore.

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 21.23% YoY to Rs 1,269.39 crore from Rs 1,047.10 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 9.82% to Rs 258.78 crore from Rs 235.63 crore, while profit after tax increased 24.44% to Rs 252.61 crore from Rs 203 crore.

Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 469.36 crore in FY26 from Rs 379.04 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY26.

The companys order backlog stood at Rs 1,627.8 crore as of 31 March 2026, down 38.86% from Rs 2,662.3 crore a year ago, primarily due to termination of the Jaypee Bina and Nigrie FGD EP contracts amounting to Rs 775 crore.

Puneet Bhatla, managing director of GE Power India, said the company continued to strengthen its service-led and execution-driven business model with focus on higher-margin and lower working-capital-intensive opportunities, which supported margin improvement across core services and upgrade businesses.

GE Power India provides engineering, procurement and servicing solutions for the power generation industry and operates across thermal power equipment and services businesses.

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