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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Shipping rallies as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 1,309 cr

GE Shipping rallies as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 1,309 cr

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping jumped 5.71%to Rs 1,476 after the company reported a sharp rise in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust growth in its shipping business.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,308.84 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 159.43% year-on-year (YoY) increase from the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 66.91% YoY to Rs 2,005.36 crore,

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 154.64% YoY to Rs 1,364.78 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 19.24% YoY to Rs 901.49 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 17.70% to Rs 259.92 crore, while finance costs declined 55.56% to Rs 19.94 crore, supporting overall profitability.

 

Segment-wise, the shipping business remained the key growth driver, with revenue soaring 90.2% YoY to Rs 1,890.97 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from the offshore segment rose 15.87% YoY to Rs 406.02 crore, indicating steady performance across the company's diversified operations.

Meanwhile, the board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY27. The record date has been set as 7 August 2026, while the dividend will be paid on or after 27 August 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping), along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and oil drilling services industry.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:51 AM IST