Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 913.60 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 181.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 3167.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2773.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GE T&D India reported to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 913.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 703.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.