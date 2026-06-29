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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd down for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4962.5, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 110.18% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4962.5, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23950.45. The Sensex is at 76719.4, down 0.49%.GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added around 4.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39637, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.25 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5026, down 0.42% on the day. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd jumped 110.18% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 100.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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