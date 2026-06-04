GE Vernova T&D India Ltd gains for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5099.5, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% slide in NIFTY and a 13.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5099.5, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 11.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40196.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5145, up 2.68% on the day. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up 110.55% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% slide in NIFTY and a 13.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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