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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

TD Power Systems Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2026.

TD Power Systems Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2026.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 9.53% to Rs 4364.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77277 shares in the past one month.

 

TD Power Systems Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 1085.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 31072.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11591 shares in the past one month.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd pared 7.15% to Rs 890.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India corrected 6.28% to Rs 163.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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