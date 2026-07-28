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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 2.36%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 2.36%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 18.64% over last one month compared to 4.53% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 2.36% today to trade at Rs 4101.9. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.83% to quote at 77269.72. The index is down 4.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd decreased 1.91% and Bharat Electronics Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 13.46 % over last one year compared to the 5.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 18.64% over last one month compared to 4.53% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2223 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57917 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5650 on 23 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2357.25 on 28 Jul 2025.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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