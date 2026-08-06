GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 5.42%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 2.16% fall in BSE Power index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd fell 5.42% today to trade at Rs 4135. The BSE Power index is down 0.91% to quote at 7621.81. The index is down 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd decreased 2.1% and Siemens Energy India Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 14.54 % over last one year compared to the 2.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 2.16% fall in BSE Power index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8800 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35409 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5650 on 23 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2525 on 21 Jan 2026.

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