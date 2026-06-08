GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slips 3.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 2.09%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added 5.48% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 5.05% drop in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd fell 3.46% today to trade at Rs 4880. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 2.09% to quote at 78338.1. The index is down 2.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 2.96% and Siemens Energy India Ltd lost 2.87% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 10.65 % over last one year compared to the 10.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added 5.48% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 5.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1241 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 80535 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5220 on 29 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2225.2 on 13 Jun 2025.

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