GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 0.64%, up for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4119.9, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 181.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% jump in NIFTY and a 13.56% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4119.9, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 16.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 93.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.