GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 4.11%, up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4072.1, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 205.38% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4072.1, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added around 7.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 89.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.