GE Vernova T&D India Q4 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 352 cr

GE Vernova T&D India's standalone net profit surged 88.68% to Rs 351.7 crore on a 42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,637 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 463 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 256.12 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 5.73 crore during the quarter related to the reassessment of the impact of new labour and wage codes.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), also known as cash operating profit, stood at Rs 440 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 76% compared with Rs 250 crore posted in the same period last year.

Order bookings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 8,610 crore, registering a 188% surge compared with Rs 2,990 crore recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO of GE Vernova T&D India, said, GE Vernova T&D India has delivered a stellar year, marked by record order bookings and strong execution. During the year, we also initiated significant capital investments of more than INR 10 billion across multiple product lines and facilities, laying critical foundations for the next phase of growth. Our team is executing well and remains focused on delivering for the long term, with unwavering commitment to SQDCSafety, Quality, Delivery, and Costand to supporting Indias energy transition with reliable, innovative solutions.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company has fixed August 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholder approval.

Along with announcing its results and recommending a dividend, GE Vernova said its board has approved an investment of Rs 55 crore to set up new manufacturing capacity for disconnectors and drives for 362 kV dead tank circuit breakers at a new facility in Vallam, Tamil Nadu. The company said the investment will help introduce these products for both domestic and international markets, where it currently has no existing capacity. The expansion will be completed in phases, with first production expected by December 2026, and will be funded through internal accruals to cater to rising demand for power transmission equipment in India and export markets.

GE Vernova T&D India is engaged in power transmission and distribution solutions, including grid infrastructure, substations, and energy transition-related technologies.

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India rose 0.09 to Rs 4,435.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News