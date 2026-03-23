GE'Vernova'T&D'India're-appoints'Sandeep'Zanzaria'as'CEO'for'3-years'
GE'Vernova'T&D'India'has'approved'the're-appointment'of'Sandeep'Zanzaria'as'managing'director'and'chief'executive'officer'for'a'further'term'of'three'years,'effective'from'17'April'2026'to'16'April'2029.Zanzaria,'who'brings'over'36'years'of'experience'in'the'transmission'and'distribution'sector,'has'been'associated'with'key'leadership'roles'across'organizations'including'Bharat'Heavy'Electricals'Limited,'ALSTOM'T&D,'and'GE'Vernova.'He'has'been'instrumental'in'driving'strategy'and'growth'initiatives'in'the'Grid'Solutions'business'in'South'Asia.
In'a'parallel'development,'the'company'has'appointed'Rashmi'Joshi'as'an'Independent'Director'for'a'five-year'term'from'20'March'2026'to'19'March'2031.'She'will'not'be'liable'to'retire'by'rotation.
Joshi'is'a'chartered'accountant'and'company'secretary'with'over'three'decades'of'experience'across'sectors'such'as'oil'&'gas,'Lubricants,'FMCG,'consumer'durables,'and'pharmaceuticals.'She'has'held'senior'leadership'roles,'including'executive'director'positions'at'Castrol'India'and'Veedol'Corporation,'and'has'served'on'the'boards'of'several'listed'entities.
The'company'also'confirmed'that'both'appointees'are'not'related'to'any'existing'directors'on'the'board.
GE'Vernova'T&D'India'is'an'engaged'in'the'power'transmission'and'distribution'business.'The'company'offers'a'comprehensive'and'robust'range'of'solutions'for'connecting'and'evacuating'power'from'generation'sources'to'the'grid,'and'a'wide'range'of'products'including'power'transformers,'circuit'breakers,'gas-insulated'switchgear,'instrument'transformers,'substation'automation,'digital'software'solutions,'turnkey'substation'solutions,'FACTS,'HVDC,'and'maintenance'support.
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The'companys'standalone'net'profit'surged'103.81%'to'Rs'290.8'crore'on'58.4%'increase'in'revenue'from'operations'to'Rs'1,700.64'crore'in'Q3'FY26'over'Q3'FY25.
The'counter'dropped'5.22%'to'Rs'3,488'on'the'BSE.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:33 PM IST