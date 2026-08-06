Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesSBI Q1 PreviewPower Grid Q1 ResultNavin Fluorine ShareTitan Share PriceCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India registers PAT of Rs 360 crore for Q1 FY27

GE Vernova T&D India registers PAT of Rs 360 crore for Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 360 crore on a 38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,840 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 19% YoY to Rs 460 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 25.1% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 487 crore, up 25% from Rs 390 crore in Q1 FY26.

Order bookings for the quarter ended in June 2026 were Rs 1,140 crore, down by 30% YoY.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said: "We have had a solid start to the financial year, positioning us well to serve Indias ambitious energy transition goals.

 

Also Read

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, BEL shares drive Sensex 200 points higher; Nifty around 24,650

Online shopping, quick commerce, zepto

CCPA fines IndiGo, Zepto, BookMyShow and six others over 'dark patterns'

Hassled travellers, cancelled plans: From March to September, the tourism sector largely depends on domestic travellers | Photo: Sundar Sethuraman

Quicker immigration at Goa airports: New passenger facility explained

Indian Statistical Institute

Govt moves to end ISI's 94-yr society status, defends Bill amid backlashpremium

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Kospi down 4% as Asian shares fall on tech pullback; oil prices steady

As the nations power landscape evolves, we remain committed to a disciplined strategy of pursuing margin accretive growth while maintaining operational excellence.

To better serve our customers, we are investing in capex to strengthen our capabilities across HVDC, transformers and reactors, gas-insulated switchgear, circuit breakers, instrument transformers, disconnectors, bushings, and air-core reactors."

GE Vernova T&D India, the listed entity of GE Vernovas Electrification segment in India, is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support.

The scrip slipped 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 4303.05 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 12-crore Western Railway order

Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 12-crore Western Railway order

Navin Fluorine International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navin Fluorine International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Biocon rises recroding PAT of Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27

Biocon rises recroding PAT of Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27

GMM Pfaudler spurts after Q1 PAT surges 118% YoY

GMM Pfaudler spurts after Q1 PAT surges 118% YoY

Sensex jumps 282 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex jumps 282 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:18 PM IST