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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2026 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 1836.14 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 24.65% to Rs 362.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 291.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 1836.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1330.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1836.141330.13 38 OPM %25.1029.14 -PBDT499.21401.15 24 PBT487.13390.01 25 NP362.99291.20 25

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST