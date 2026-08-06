GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 1836.14 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 24.65% to Rs 362.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 291.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 1836.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1330.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1836.141330.1325.1029.14499.21401.15487.13390.01362.99291.20

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