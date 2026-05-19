GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 88.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.04% to Rs 1637.08 croreNet profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 88.63% to Rs 351.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.04% to Rs 1637.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1152.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 102.73% to Rs 1233.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 608.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 6206.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4292.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1637.081152.54 42 6206.314292.30 45 OPM %27.1821.88 -27.1319.07 - PBDT475.12267.60 78 1759.72866.98 103 PBT463.00256.12 81 1713.29819.67 109 NP351.77186.49 89 1233.25608.33 103
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST