GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 88.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.04% to Rs 1637.08 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 88.63% to Rs 351.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.04% to Rs 1637.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1152.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.73% to Rs 1233.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 608.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 6206.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4292.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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