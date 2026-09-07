GE Vernova T&D wins bid for 6000 MW HVDC LCC terminal station project
GE Vernova T&D India announced the Power Grid Corporation of India has issued a letter intimating the company as the L1 bidder for design and establishment of 6000 MW, 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC Terminal Station (2x3000 MW) for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer II to South Kalamb.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST