Monday, September 07, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D wins bid for 6000 MW HVDC LCC terminal station project

GE Vernova T&D wins bid for 6000 MW HVDC LCC terminal station project

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
GE Vernova T&D India announced the Power Grid Corporation of India has issued a letter intimating the company as the L1 bidder for design and establishment of 6000 MW, 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC Terminal Station (2x3000 MW) for evacuation of renewable power from Barmer II to South Kalamb.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajputana Stainless board approves wind and solar projects for captive consumption

Rajputana Stainless board approves wind and solar projects for captive consumption

Tata Motors allots 89,048 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors allots 89,048 equity shares under ESOP

TCS launches Interactive Creative Engineering Studio in London

TCS launches Interactive Creative Engineering Studio in London

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

INR slides as surging crude oil prices offset support from strong FCNR dollar inflows

INR slides as surging crude oil prices offset support from strong FCNR dollar inflows

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST