GEE reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 112.16 crore

Net profit of GEE reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 112.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 369.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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