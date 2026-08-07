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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GEE standalone net profit rises 598.98% in the June 2026 quarter

GEE standalone net profit rises 598.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 102.86 crore

Net profit of GEE rose 598.98% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 102.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.8679.18 30 OPM %7.795.75 -PBDT6.462.33 177 PBT5.451.31 316 NP6.850.98 599

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST