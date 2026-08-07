Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 126.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 384.01% to Rs 36.93 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 126.05% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 384.01% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.937.6328.6853.749.754.559.214.017.553.34

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