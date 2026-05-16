Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 505.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 110.00% to Rs 33.18 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures rose 505.91% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.00% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.01% to Rs 42.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 74.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.1815.80 110 74.81135.02 -45 OPM %87.2828.42 -69.7845.05 - PBDT29.074.74 513 52.9660.84 -13 PBT28.534.21 578 50.7858.68 -13 NP23.573.89 506 42.0846.76 -10
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST