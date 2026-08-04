Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 19.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 94.94 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 19.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 94.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.94.9491.745.896.7510.1811.807.719.605.777.19

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