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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gem Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gem Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 98.85 crore

Net loss of Gem Aromatics reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 98.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.8587.63 13 OPM %3.3516.96 -PBDT0.5812.61 -95 PBT-8.5410.79 PL NP-7.877.98 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST