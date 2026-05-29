Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 290.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 162.86% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 290.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 162.86% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.40% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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