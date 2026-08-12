Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 633.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.720.3672.0944.441.180.161.180.160.880.12

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