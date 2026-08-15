General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.56% to Rs 11097.77 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 31.10% to Rs 1743.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2530.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 11097.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11273.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11097.7711273.88 -2 OPM %18.2123.11 -PBDT2191.782663.67 -18 PBT2191.782663.67 -18 NP1743.672530.59 -31
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST