General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 9913.56 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 1.35% to Rs 2532.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 9913.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9250.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.01% to Rs 9662.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7431.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 39743.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36711.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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