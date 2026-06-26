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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Generic Engineering Construction & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 111.22 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 69.57% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 111.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.93% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 305.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.22106.80 4 305.37302.02 1 OPM %6.7610.47 -11.2512.01 - PBDT7.3114.83 -51 28.0831.33 -10 PBT3.8410.05 -62 14.2018.65 -24 NP1.896.21 -70 8.5012.13 -30

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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