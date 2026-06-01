Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 104.22 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 34.78% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.05% to Rs 32.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 327.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.2294.16 11 327.81311.03 5 OPM %32.7252.86 -33.3645.69 - PBDT34.2046.80 -27 116.57137.70 -15 PBT17.0931.52 -46 51.5982.68 -38 NP12.3618.95 -35 32.5856.22 -42
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST