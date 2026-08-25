Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesUS Mass Visa Revoke PlanDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 214.3 at 25-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30449 shares in the past one month.

 

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 904.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8854 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 12.89% to Rs 19.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1063 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty near 24,100; Nifty IT falls nearly 1%

WazirX

WazirX launches AI trading assistant for crypto research, trade execution

Axis Bank

Axis Bank bets on data centres, gold loans to outpace credit growth

SEBI

Sebi drops Max, Axis entities case over alleged ₹3,911 cr shareholder loss

data centre

India data centre footprint may quadruple to 101 msf by 2030: Anarock

Medi Caps Ltd spurt 12.74% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2204 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd advanced 12.10% to Rs 18.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 775 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kothari Industrial Corporation secures food services contract worth Rs 12 cr

Kothari Industrial Corporation secures food services contract worth Rs 12 cr

Va Tech Wabag inks contract for Doha SWRO Desalination Plant

Va Tech Wabag inks contract for Doha SWRO Desalination Plant

Indices pare losses; Nifty above 24,150 mark

Indices pare losses; Nifty above 24,150 mark

BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab Assembly polls

BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab Assembly polls

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal highlights strategic and comprehensive nature of India-Japan relations

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal highlights strategic and comprehensive nature of India-Japan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST