Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Medi Caps Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 214.3 at 25-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30449 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 904.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8854 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 12.89% to Rs 19.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1063 shares in the past one month.

Medi Caps Ltd spurt 12.74% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2204 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd advanced 12.10% to Rs 18.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 775 shares in the past one month.

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