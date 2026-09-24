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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International spurts after winning Rs 283 crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract

Genesys International spurts after winning Rs 283 crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Genesys International Corporation rose 3.91% to Rs 292.15 after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 283 crore World Bank-funded contract to develop a 3D digital map and spatial intelligence platform for Ahmedabad.

The contract value is equivalent to about 14.4% of the companys market capitalisation of Rs 1,968.83 crore on the BSE, underscoring the size of the order relative to the company.

The project is part of the Gujarat Resilient Cities Partnership programme and aims to create a unified digital foundation for urban planning, infrastructure management and civic service delivery. It is expected to be completed over two-and-a-half years, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

 

The project will cover around 625 sq km of Ahmedabad and digitally map land parcels, properties, roads, water networks, sewerage systems, stormwater drainage infrastructure and other civic assets. Around 25 lakh properties will be surveyed, geocoded and assigned unique digital identities, the company said.

Genesys will use advanced sensors to create a high-accuracy digital representation of the city. The project will also include an elevation model based on orthophotography, supported by 40 primary and 200 secondary survey control points.

The initiative will include mapping underground civic infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and cable networks, along with their location and depth. The data will be integrated into a central GIS database for access by municipal departments.

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The company said the unified platform is expected to support coordination among civic departments and assist infrastructure planning and maintenance.

Genesys International Corporation provides advanced mapping and geospatial technology solutions for enterprise and government applications.

On a consolidated basis, Genesys International Corporation's net profit declined 25.14% to Rs 5.33 crore while net sales rose 14.80% to Rs 81.36 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST