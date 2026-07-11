Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to transfer its mRNA business to Immunoscript Life Science

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has executed a Business Transfer Agreement for transfer of its mRNA business as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a cash consideration of Rs 139.5 crore to Immunoscript Life Science on 10 July2026.

The transfer of mRNA business is part of Gennova's strategic initiative to reorganize its business operations and focus on core areas - research and development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology based products including biosimilars and adjacent therapeutic platforms.