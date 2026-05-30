Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Genomic Valley Biotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 67.86% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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