Genpharmasec consolidated net profit declines 78.69% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 312.87% to Rs 49.71 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec declined 78.69% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 312.87% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.7112.04 313 OPM %1.937.81 -PBDT0.931.51 -38 PBT0.261.25 -79 NP0.261.22 -79
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST