Genpharmasec consolidated net profit declines 78.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 312.87% to Rs 49.71 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec declined 78.69% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 312.87% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.7112.041.937.810.931.510.261.250.261.22

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