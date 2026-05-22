Genpharmasec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 295.65% to Rs 55.43 croreNet profit of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 295.65% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.56% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 315.01% to Rs 139.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.4314.01 296 139.9433.72 315 OPM %3.59-7.14 -0.871.19 - PBDT2.53-0.17 LP 3.143.02 4 PBT1.85-0.43 LP 0.972.21 -56 NP1.23-0.27 LP 1.601.56 3
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:12 AM IST