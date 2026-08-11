Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.71% to Rs 218.72 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 15.38% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.71% to Rs 218.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.218.72250.578.668.188.4511.053.574.223.524.16

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