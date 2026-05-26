Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 21.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 226.09 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 21.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 226.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.45% to Rs 14.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 939.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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