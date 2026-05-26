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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 21.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 21.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 226.09 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards rose 21.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 226.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.45% to Rs 14.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 939.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales226.09224.58 1 939.97849.15 11 OPM %8.418.35 -8.418.02 - PBDT8.669.65 -10 38.2134.25 12 PBT3.823.17 21 14.758.19 80 NP3.803.13 21 14.588.08 80

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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