Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 43.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 188.01 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 43.37% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 188.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 80.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 671.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 747.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales188.01176.70 6 671.08747.91 -10 OPM %19.4429.42 -23.9738.03 - PBDT35.8547.94 -25 155.55253.39 -39 PBT24.8439.90 -38 117.09222.69 -47 NP17.6331.13 -43 80.42167.53 -52
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST