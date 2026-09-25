Friday, September 25, 2026 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / German Green Steel and Power IPO subscribed 1.73 times

German Green Steel and Power IPO subscribed 1.73 times

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.78 crore shares as against 1.60 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of German Green Steel and Power received bids for 2,78,00,633 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 290 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 13.90 crore at the upper price band of Rs 139 per equity share. The company proposes to utilise Rs 226.33 crore from the fresh issue towards funding the capital expenditure requirements for expansion of its manufacturing facility at Samakhiyali and setting up hybrid wind and solar power plants.

 

The company intends to expand its existing installed sponge iron production capacity at the Samakhiyali facility from 66,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 1,48,500 tpa, MS billets manufacturing capacity from 2,14,500 tpa to 4,12,500 tpa and TMT bars production capacity from 1,81,500 tpa to 3,46,500 tpa. Capacity utilisation stood at 95.2% for sponge iron, 79.4% for MS billets and 87.8% for TMT bars in FY2026.

Also Read

Both partners should review their plan at least once a year. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Financial foundation: Why insurance and emergency funds must precede stocks

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Live on rent or purchase a home? How to make a decision in your 30s

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Rent versus buying a home: How should a young professional decide?

professionals, working women

Money mistakes young professionals make in their first 5 years of earning

large cap mid cap share market stock market

Large, mid, or smallcaps: Pick the right stock strategy for your portfolio

The company also intends to add a 3.6 MW (DC) solar plant and 5.4 MW wind power project at Bharuch, Gujarat, which are expected to be commissioned by 31 December 2026. GGSPL further intends to set up a 2.5 MW (DC) solar plant and two wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 2.7 MW each in Gujarat to reduce its dependency on the state electricity board.

German Green Steel and Power (GGSPL) is an iron and steel manufacturer primarily operating in western India, with a strong presence in Gujarat and a focus on TMT bars. Its product portfolio includes TMT bars, MS billets and sponge iron. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with the Samakhiyali facility being vertically integrated and the Viramgam facility operated through its subsidiary, German TMT Private. Its TMT bars are available in sizes ranging from 8 mm to 40 mm. GGSPL primarily operates on a B2B model, serving distributors, dealers and institutional customers. As of 31 March 2026, it had 12 distributors, 148 dealers and 343 direct institutional customers. The company markets its TMT bars under the German TMT brand, which has established recognition in Gujarat.

Ahead of the IPO, Orient Cables (India) on Thursday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 91.16 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 65.58 crore shares at Rs 139 each to 6 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.89 crore and sales of Rs 1,678.98 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Orient Cables (India) IPO subscribed 1.96 times

Orient Cables (India) IPO subscribed 1.96 times

Varmora Granito IPO ends with 1.58 times subscription

Varmora Granito IPO ends with 1.58 times subscription

Sensex gains 315 points, Nifty settles above 23,100 on value buying

Sensex gains 315 points, Nifty settles above 23,100 on value buying

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 0.92%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 0.92%

INR holds above 96-mark amid pull back in oil prices

INR holds above 96-mark amid pull back in oil prices

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 PM IST