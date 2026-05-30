GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of GFL reported to Rs 25.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 75.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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