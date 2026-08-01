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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHCL standalone net profit rises 32.05% in the June 2026 quarter

GHCL standalone net profit rises 32.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 774.26 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 32.05% to Rs 191.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 774.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 795.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales774.26795.87 -3 OPM %26.9824.78 -PBDT231.06222.14 4 PBT203.91195.23 4 NP191.18144.78 32

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 2:04 PM IST