GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 191.05% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.73% to Rs 408.94 croreNet profit of GHCL Textiles rose 191.05% to Rs 39.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.73% to Rs 408.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 267.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales408.94267.75 53 OPM %16.9011.20 -PBDT68.0931.09 119 PBT52.7918.11 191 NP39.3513.52 191
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST