GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 191.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.73% to Rs 408.94 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 191.05% to Rs 39.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.73% to Rs 408.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 267.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.408.94267.7516.9011.2068.0931.0952.7918.1139.3513.52

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