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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra gains on bagging 630 million EPC contract for Cameroon tyre plant

GHV Infra gains on bagging 630 million EPC contract for Cameroon tyre plant

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

GHV Infra Projects rose 1.95% to Rs 269 after it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth ?630 million (around Rs 7,000 crore) from Cameroon Tyres Factory Project SA.

The project is for setting up a greenfield tyre manufacturing facility in Cameroon.

The project involves construction of a tyre manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 7.6 million tyres per annum at Bekoko in Douala, Littoral Region, Cameroon, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract has been awarded on a lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) basis and covers proposed execution of EPC works for the facility.

According to the filing, the project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the date of notice to proceed.

 

The order has been awarded by an international entity and does not fall under related party transactions, the company added.

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GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 391.6% to Rs 14.55 crore on a 646.1% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 137.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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