GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 105- cr order from GHV (India)

GHV Infra Projects rose 2.06% to Rs 309 after it has secured a work order worth Rs 105 crore from GHV (India) for infrastructure development works.

The contract involves construction of various infrastructural facilities aimed at expanding the capacity of the car shed at Kalwa. The project is to be executed within a period of 24 months from the date of commencement.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the category of a standard work order.

Notably, the transaction is classified as a related party deal. Jahidmohmed Vijapura, deemed promoter of GHV Infra Projects, is also associated with the awarding entity.

He serves as a Director and shareholder in GHV (India) and is a designated partner in JHV Commercials LLP, which holds a significant stake in GHV Infra Projects.

The company stated that the transaction is being conducted on an arms length basis.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 391.6% to Rs 14.55 crore on 646.1% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 137.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.