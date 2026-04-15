GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 840-cr EPC contract from Ductor Americas for US RNG project

GHV Infra Projects rose 1.88% to Rs 326 after it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Ductor Americas Inc. for a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and fertilizer project in the United States.

The project, titled DUCTOR RNG Project DRAKE, is located in Versailles, Ohio. The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, testing, and associated services for the development of the project facility.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and involves execution of a comprehensive EPC project.

The project is expected to be completed within 737 days (approximately 24 months), as per the EPC contract terms.

The total contract value stands at approximately $90.25 million (around Rs 840 crore).

The company said that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. It also clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 391.6% to Rs 14.55 crore on a 646.1% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 137.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.