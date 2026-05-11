GHV Infra Projects receives LoI valued at Rs 7,000 cr

For EPC works for construction of greenfield tyre plant in Cameroon

GHV Infra Projects has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Cameroon Tyres Factory Project SA for proposed execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for construction of a Green Field tyre manufacturing plant capacity of 7.6 million Tyres per annum on LSTK basis at Bekoko, Douala, Littoral Region, Cameroon.

The consideration for the aforesaid project is EURO 630 million (equivalent to approximately INR 7,000 crore) excluding taxes.

The completion period shall be Thirty-Six (36) months from the Notice to proceed.