GHV Infra Projects slips after Q1 PAT declines 43% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

GHV Infra Projects dropped 4.72% to Rs 268.20 after the company reported a 43.27% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 11.25 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 19.84 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 2.34% QoQ to Rs 218.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 213.60 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenditure increased 8.67% QoQ to Rs 203.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 187.14 crore in Q4 FY26. Sub-contracting charges rose to Rs 126.98 crore from Rs 93.72 crore, while finance costs declined to Rs 12.04 crore from Rs 14.36 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 41.59% QoQ to Rs 15.53 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 26.58 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, standalone net profit rose 138.54%, while net sales increased 171.68%.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

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