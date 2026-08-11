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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 138.35% in the June 2026 quarter

GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 138.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 171.69% to Rs 218.60 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 138.35% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 171.69% to Rs 218.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.6080.46 172 OPM %12.7110.37 -PBDT16.026.36 152 PBT15.536.32 146 NP11.254.72 138

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:23 AM IST